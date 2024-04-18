Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 12:05:00

3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

The cryptocurrency market has proven its ability to drive growth for investors' portfolios. It soared to $3 trillion in market value back in 2021, and after a slump over the past couple of years, it's once again on the rise. As investors look ahead to the possibility of lower interest rates and a stronger economy, they're returning to growth investments like crypto.But if you prefer to stick with the stock market, don't worry -- you won't miss out on major growth opportunities. In fact, certain stocks have even more potential than any crypto right now. You'll find many of them in another hot growth area: the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The AI market is forecast to surpass $1 trillion by the end of the decade, and today, investors are positioning their portfolios to benefit. Let's take a closer look at three AI stocks that could beat any crypto player.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen