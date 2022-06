3 Avoidable Mistakes That Could Make You Lose Out on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Millions of seniors rely on Social Security today, to the point where they'd be utterly lost without benefits. Now the reality is that retiring on Social Security alone isn't advisable. But it's a boat many seniors land in.Even if you make an effort to save for retirement independently, you might still end up heavily dependent on Social Security once your time in the workforce comes to an end. And so the last thing you want is to lose out on benefits you might otherwise be able to snag. But if you make these mistakes, you could end up with less money from Social Security -- and a world of regret.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading