3 Bargain-Basement Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Most stocks trade at lower valuations these days due to the sell-off in the broader market. However, while that's made most stocks cheaper, some really stand out for their bargain-basement prices relative to their rivals.That's true of real estate investment trusts (REITs) Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). All three trade at lower valuations compared to their peer group, meaning they offer much higher dividend yields. That makes them great options for value-hunting investors seeking to boost their income stream.Essex Property Trust has one of the best dividend track records in the REIT sector. The apartment REIT has increased its dividend payment for 29 straight years, one of the longest streaks among REITs. It has grown the payout by over 450% since its initial public offering in 1994. Continue reading