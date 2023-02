3 Bargain-Basement Stocks to Buy Now to Make You Richer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Value investing generally focuses on stocks that look cheap when evaluating the stock price in comparison to earnings. Quality value stocks are generally inexpensive and have well-established businesses, consistent profits, and stable revenue that supports a growing dividend.Investing in value stocks can help balance out potential downside losses from growth stocks while setting you up for positive returns over the long term. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is widely recognized for effectively putting value investing principles to good use, and finding quality businesses at reasonable prices.Three companies trading at cheap valuations today that can set you up for future success are ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and 3M (NYSE: MMM). Let's find out a bit more about these three bargain-basement stocks that can make you richer.Continue reading