The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
20.03.2026 22:15:00
3 Bargain Stocks the Market Is Mispricing After the Recent Sell-Off
With the market off its highs, some nice stocks in the tech sector currently look mispriced. Let's look at three attractively valued artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to buy right now.Trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 22 times this year's fiscal year's analyst estimates, and 17 times next year's consensus, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock looks mispriced. The company is the king of AI infrastructure, growing at a rapid pace, and it has no plans to give up its throne, despite increased competition.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!