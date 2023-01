3 Bear Market Tech Stocks That Growth Investors Should Avoid

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors often look at bear market declines as buying opportunities. Indeed, today's market environment allows investors to buy high-quality stocks at a significant discount.However, not every stock that falls in a bear market is a bargain in waiting. Many companies suffered as the downturn exposed major flaws, and some of these weaknesses may prevent the underlying stocks from recovering anytime in the foreseeable future. Investors may want to rethink their positions in the three stocks described below.Justin Pope (Nvidia): Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in a world that is ever more reliant on technology. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) plays a key role; it is an industry leader in graphics processing units (GPUs), used in applications from gaming to cryptocurrency mining, data centers, automotive, and artificial intelligence (AI) -- all growing industries today.Continue reading