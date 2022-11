3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Do you know what the world's greatest investors do when their favorite stocks are down? According to recent disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchanges Commission, they buy more shares.Billionaire money managers know that stock market meltdowns, while scary, are temporary. The declines of every U.S. bear market in history have eventually been wiped away by the gains of a much longer recovery period, and there's no reason to suspect this time will be any different.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading