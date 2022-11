3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Rise 46.4% to 59.1% According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're looking for stocks that can make significant gains in a relatively short amount of time I've got some good news for you. Wall Street analysts who follow these three stocks think they're deeply underappreciated right now.The investment bank analysts who've made it their job to know these three businesses thoroughly think their share prices could rise between 46.4% and 59.1% over the next year or so. Here's why they're so bullish.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading