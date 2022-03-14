|
14.03.2022 12:30:00
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
Global stock markets are suffering through a period of uncertainty that kicked off in November 2021. A mixture of high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions across Europe has suppressed investors' appetite for risk, sending the Nasdaq 100 technology index 20% lower, and into a technical bear market.But it's not all bad news. For patient investors, the recent sell-off could mark a long-term buying opportunity. Three Motley Fool contributors think Workiva (NYSE: WK), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are great candidates to buy after their steep declines in stock price. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!