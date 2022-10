3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market may have already hit its ultimate bottom. Or, maybe it hasn't -- we just don't know. What we do know is, a bunch of otherwise great growth stocks are much cheaper right now than they were a year ago. We also know that five years from now, it likely won't matter whether savvy investors scooped up these bargains at their exact low. Let's take a closer look at three growth companies with a bright long-term future, but with stocks that have been unduly beaten down, and see why now is as good a time as any to buy in on them.Its roots may be in the e-commerce market, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) isn't exactly an e-commerce outfit anymore. It's a cloud computing and digital advertising outfit that also happens to sell stuff online.Continue reading