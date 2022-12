3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As we head into year end, it's clear that 2022 will not go down in the books as a banner year for growth stocks. For example, the growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite and Vanguard Growth ETF are both down 27% year to date.The silver lining is that after years of strong performance, 2022's sell-off hit the pause button and gives investors a chance to get on board some of these top growth stocks at lower prices before they return to their winning ways.As we turn the page on 2022, here are three beaten-down growth stocks that look poised for better returns in the years to come. Continue reading