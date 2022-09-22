|
22.09.2022 15:00:00
3 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying the Dip On
The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been crushed this year. The Nasdaq Composite is down 27% and could be a fertile breeding ground for quality high-growth stocks selling at mouthwatering prices. Though there is lingering uncertainty about the global macroeconomic environment, you might regret not buying the dip on these three Nasdaq names.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest holding in Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway. The company first started accumulating shares in 2016. Then in a show of confidence in the company, Buffett bought more shares in the first two quarters of this year.After the old-fashioned investor finally traded his flip phone for an iPhone in 2020, he regarded the product as a "sticky" one. He was referring to the wildly loyal iPhone enthusiasts who repeatedly return to the product time and time again. The iPhone is one of the most popular smartphone brands in the world, controlling about 50% of the U.S. market and a healthy share of the global market. But there is more to it that makes the iPhone "sticky."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|58,60
|-0,49%
|On
|17,16
|-1,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.