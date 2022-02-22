|
22.02.2022 17:08:41
3 Beaten-Down Stocks in 2022 to Buy Now
It can be uncomfortable to watch your investments lose value when the market is volatile, especially if you're new at this. Experienced investors know that it's part of the process, and when prices dip, it can be a great buying opportunity. For example, the S&P 500 lost nearly 40% of its value in 2008 after the crash, but it's climbed almost 400% since those lows.Sometimes it's best to close your eyes and open them again in a few years. But if you keep your eyes open, you can find some great deals. We asked three Motley Fool contributors for their best beaten-down stocks to buy now, and they came up with Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
