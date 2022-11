3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Always look on the bright side. Not only does this put you in a better mood, but it also can help you make money. That's especially true in the current stock market downturn.We asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick beaten-down stocks to buy right now . Here's why they chose Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS).Prosper Junior Bakiny (Moderna): The market is forward-looking. Right now, it sees trouble ahead for companies that rely partly or exclusively on their coronavirus vaccines or medicines to generate revenue. Moderna fits the bill, which is why its shares have dropped substantially this year. Starting in 2023, the company's sales will suffer. To be clear, though, Moderna's revenue won't drop to zero as COVID-19 is almost definitely here to stay. Continue reading