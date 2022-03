3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a challenging time to be a tech-stock investor. Since mid-November, the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite declined by as much as 22%, which officially put the index in bear market territory as recently as last week. What's more, a number of popular pandemic tech plays have sold off considerably since February 2021.While sell-offs aren't much fun, they're a natural part of the investing cycle and potentially the perfect time to put money to work in the stock market. Ultimately, every downdraft in the broader market has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.According to the lofty published price targets from a select group of Wall Street analysts, the following trio of beaten-down tech stocks offer as much as 223% upside over the next year.Continue reading