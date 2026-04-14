Friendly Aktie
WKN: 875857 / ISIN: JP3829200009
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14.04.2026 14:45:00
3 Beginner-Friendly Growth Stocks to Beat the Market by 2030
If you're looking for stocks that can deliver better returns than an index fund, you're in the right place. You don't have to swing for the fences -- some of the best opportunities come from companies with massive brand recognition and a large base of loyal customers.Here are three widely recognized companies with a strong chance of outperforming the market through the end of the decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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