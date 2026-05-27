The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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27.05.2026 12:30:00
3 Beginner-Friendly Growth Stocks to Beat the Market by 2030
Has artificial intelligence (AI) mania motivated you to make your first foray into the stock market? If so, you're not alone. A lot of people seem to be making a lot of money with shares of companies like Nvidia and Broadcom. AI is certainly compelling.Before diving into the AI names you're hearing so much about, however, you should know that successfully navigating this red-hot industry is easier said than done. Most of the easy gains that AI stocks were ever going to offer are likely in the rearview mirror. You'd be better served by getting started with stocks that are much easier to own, just because they're in more enduring businesses that are easier to understand.With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three beginner-friendly growth stocks that -- despite their simplicity -- could easily outperform the overall market at least through 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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