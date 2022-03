3 Best Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In February, inflation rose at a 7.9% rate, the quickest in more than 40 years. Inflationary times can make investing tricky because it affects industries differently, and there's no telling when it will end. There is something you can do, though -- buy solid companies at reasonable prices with good dividends.According to research from Fidelity, since 1930, dividends have accounted for 40% of the stock market's returns. However, when inflation is high, dividends account for a larger share of the market's returns. During inflationary decades in the 1940s and 1970s, dividends accounted for 65% and 71% of the S&P 500's total returns, respectively. Three of the best dividend stocks Wall Street is sleeping on are T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW), Moelis & Co. (NYSE: MC), and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB).Continue reading