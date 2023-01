3 Best Dow Dividend Stocks of 2022: Are They Buys for 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most of the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average pay dividends. And most of these Dow stocks delivered negative returns in 2022. That's to be expected in the dismal market conditions that prevailed throughout much of the year.However, there were a handful of huge winners. Here are the three best Dow dividend stocks of 2022 -- and whether or not they're good picks to buy for 2023.Chevron (NYSE: CVX) ranks as the best-performing Dow dividend stock of 2022. Shares of the oil and gas giant skyrocketed more than 50%, driven in large part by high fuel prices.Continue reading