3 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now

The staggering growth of e-commerce over recent years accelerated even more during the pandemic, adding more fuel to the fire for distributors of all kinds needing to tie down logistics space they can use for storage and shipping.That set the stage for a serious rally by the real estate investment trusts (REITs) that specialize in such properties. Nareit, a leading REIT researcher, lists 13 industrial REITs, and says they delivered an average total return of 47.11% in 2021. That's been followed by an average decline of 14.32% so far this year.But that recent decline presents the opportunity to pick up shares at relatively low prices. Some of the best industrial REITs you can buy right now include Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR), and Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE).