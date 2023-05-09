|
09.05.2023 15:53:00
3 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in May
Sometimes, you have to turn over a new leaf when you're looking for marijuana stocks to invest in. There's plenty of long-term growth anticipated for the industry, but short-term headwinds have sent many cannabis stocks into a tailspin.NewLake Capital Partners (OTC: NLCP), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) all have different levels of exposure to cannabis, but the one thing I like about all three is their solid financial positions. Here's a look at each.NewLake Capital Partners is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in triple net leases of industrial and retail property to cannabis companies. The company's shares are down more than 16% so far this year but up a little more than 9% this month.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
