Safety Income and Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTYA / ISIN: US78649D1046
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29.03.2026 13:08:00
3 Best Places to Retire in 2026 for Quality of Life, Housing Affordability, and Safety
Ah, the Golden Years. There's nothing like entering retirement, taking a step back from the busy life to enjoy what the world has to offer. Since a key goal of most retirees is to have the most comfortable, stress-free existence possible, where a person retires is often more important than when he or she does so.Happily for those considering or entering that transition, The Motley Fool has compiled a report, "The 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026, Ranked by What Retirees Value Most." This is an exhaustive analysis of the suitability of every county in this nation for retirees, based on seven criteria. The report found the top spots for three of those factors -- quality of life, housing affordability, and safety. One of the most crucial of the seven factors is quality of life, so it's hardly surprising that the No. 1 score -- 78 out of a possible 100 -- belonged to a city and region in the sunny far Southeast. For many people, bright, balmy weather and palm trees waving lightly in the breeze are the first images that come to mind when they hear the word Florida.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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