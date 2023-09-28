|
28.09.2023 15:37:00
3 Best Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
With Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) vaulting 615% over the last decade, TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX), rising 291% in the last three years, and Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) up 324% since 2018, investors may feel like they missed their buying opportunity with these three healthcare stocks.But these businesses actually look more robust than ever and are poised to extend their market-beating ways thanks to strong products and clear megatrends. While Intuitive Surgical and TransMedics look to continue building upon their first-mover advantage, Medpace offers enticing growth prospects as the biotech industry extends its double-digit growth rates.Here's why investors should consider filling their portfolios with these sub-$300 investments.
