3 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement

Most investors are just trying to secure a nice, well-funded retirement. And, most people who adhere to sound investing principles will achieve this goal.The date you reach this goal, however, isn't etched in stone. The more growth you muster between now and then, the sooner you can comfortably retire.Here's a closer look at three stocks that could help you retire at least a little bit earlier than you might be able to by owning other names. Notice each underlying company is not only adaptable, but also operates in an industry that's perpetually in demand.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel