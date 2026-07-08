Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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08.07.2026 12:04:00
3 Better Moonshot Stocks to Buy Instead of SpaceX
Despite its $2 trillion market cap, it is safe to say that SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) is a moonshot bet for investors. The company only generated $19 billion in revenue last year and reported a net loss of $4.9 billion, making its current valuation based entirely on hopes for the success of future bets, like its plans to put data centers in orbit, to churn out AI processors at its Terafab plant, or position its Starlink satellite internet service to replace traditional mobile carriers. However, there are plenty of technological hurdles to overcome before any of those ambitious plans might come to fruition, and there is no guarantee that any of these bets will pay off.With that in mind, let's look at three other speculative growth stocks that may be better moonshot bets for your portfolio.If you want to place a moonshot bet on future technology, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the more interesting investments you can make. The company is currently at the forefront of quantum computing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|345,25
|-2,24%
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