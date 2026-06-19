Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
19.06.2026 15:27:00
3 Better Trillion-Dollar Stocks to Buy Instead of SpaceX
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- or SpaceX -- has rocketed higher since its debut, closing in on a $3 trillion market capitalization. But let's be real: The stock is largely being pushed higher by its low float. The reality is that this company generated under $19 billion in revenue last year, and grew its sales by only 15% in the first quarter. Elon Musk has predicted $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, but he has a long history of overly optimistic forecasts, and the chances of the company coming anywhere close to that number are slim. There are major technical hurdles that need to be overcome to have data centers in space, and no one can be certain this is a good business (it certainly would be heavy on capital expenditures), let alone one that is right around the corner.Against that backdrop, let's look at three trillion-dollar stocks that look like better buys.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!