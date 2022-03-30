|
30.03.2022 14:19:00
3 Better Ways to Invest On a Budget Than Penny Stocks
One of the most pervasive and dangerous myths about investing is that it takes a lot of money to get started. The truth is, it's never been easier to start investing, even if you only have a few dollars to spare. But not all investments are good homes for your money.Penny stocks are popular among some people because you can purchase many shares for cheap. But these companies are often small and unproven and many go out of business, leaving investors with nothing. And sometimes, they're the target of scams too. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!