3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a 401(k)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're offered a 401(k) with an employer match, you should contribute enough to earn it. An employer match is free money, and there's never a reason to pass up that help.But after you've maxed out the match, there are three other types of retirement accounts you may want to invest in instead of putting any additional funds into your 401(k).These other accounts can offer some substantial advantages over workplace retirement plans and are often a better option for retirement savers. Continue reading