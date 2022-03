3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a 401(k)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Your 401(k) may very well provide the easiest way for you to invest for your retirement. After all, you can invest money directly out of your paycheck and have it compound for your retirement in a tax-advantaged way. In fact, if you get a match for contributing to it, investing in your 401(k) until you maximize that match is beyond a doubt the first investment you should make.The problem with many 401(k) plans, though, is that limited investment choices and high fees often make them difficult to invest in after you've reached that max. Fortunately, you can invest your money elsewhere. These three better ways to save for retirement can help you build a decent nest egg for your retirement even if you never go above that match inside your 401(k) itself.Although ordinary brokerage accounts do not shelter dividends and realized capital gains from immediate taxes, they can still be a great place to invest for retirement. After all, there are no limits on how much money you can invest in an ordinary account, and the money can come from any legal source.