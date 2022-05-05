3 Better Ways to Save for Retirement Than a 401(k)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most people think of 401(k)s as the best option for retirement savings, and they're not necessarily wrong. 401(k)s have high contribution limits, plus the possibility of an employer match. But these accounts have significant drawbacks as well, including limited access. Fortunately, they're not your only choice. Here are three other retirement accounts to consider instead of or in addition to a 401(k).IRAs are the most common 401(k) alternative because they're open to everyone. As long as you're earning income throughout the year or are married to someone who is, you can set aside up to $6,000 in an IRA in 2022 or $7,000 if you're 50 or older. These limits are lower than 401(k) contribution limits, but the IRA's flexibility helps make up for this.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading