3 Big Catalysts for On Semiconductor in 2024

There have been two big winners in the semiconductor sector over the past year: those exposed in a big way to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and chip companies participating in the growth of electric vehicles and infrastructure.More specifically, silicon carbide (SiC) is set for blockbuster growth in the years ahead. A material with high heat resistance and conductivity, SiC is perfect for electric vehicles and infrastructure. Only a handful of players are investing in the novel material today in a big way, and these companies could be set for big profits a few years out.One is On Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON). While the stock is up more than 50% this year, it pulled back recently after its earnings report, and amid the general tech sector sell-off. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel