3 Big Changes Could Be Coming for Cannabis Stocks Before 2024

Given that the industry-tracking AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) is down by more than 60% in the last 12 months, dramatically underperforming the broader market's slump of 14.5%, it's safe to say that marijuana stock investors are likely feeling a bit down on their luck lately.But the industry is approaching three major shifts that could create new opportunities for investors -- not to mention a few new risks. Let's explore how cannabis companies are likely to change over the next couple of years, starting with the elephant in the room: legalization.The biggest change coming to cannabis stocks in the next couple of years is the possible advance of marijuana legalization in the U.S. and in the E.U. While the jury is still out on whether the federal government will legalize adult-use cannabis anytime soon, enterprising state legislatures are already forging ahead. Maryland and Missouri both voted in the latest election to legalize cannabis for adult use, which means that new markets will soon open in both places.Continue reading