09.11.2022 16:34:00
3 Big Clues Honeywell Just Gave Us About Where to Invest in 2023
Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) operates in many end markets and has multiple competitors. As such, its outlook should always be closely followed by the company's stockholders, as well as investors looking for ideas on how to invest in the larger market in 2023. So here's a look at what management said about its earnings and end-market prospects for next year. It's been a pretty good year for Honeywell under the circumstances. Management started the year guiding toward full-year sales of $35.4 billion to $36.4 billion, only to run up against the loss of $350 million worth of sales discontinued to Russia due to the conflict and a further $750 million due to adverse foreign-currency movements. As a result, the current guidance of $35.4 billion to $35.7 billion is a reduction on a reported basis, but on an organic growth basis, it's an improvement -- 6% to 7% compared to 4% to 7% at the start of the year. Moreover, even though the full-year adjusted EPS guidance hike from $8.40 to $8.70 to a new range of $8.70 to $8.80 doesn't seem impressive, it's an increase of 8% to 9% when compared with 4% to 8% after adjusting for the impact of lost sales to Russia. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
