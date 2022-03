3 Big Reasons to Buy Netflix During the Market Sell-Off

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough year to own consumer goods and technology stocks. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have been crushed, down 45% year to date. That performance trails the 19.6% decline in the Nasdaq Composite index. But investors need to remember that Netflix is a business with revenue and profits and a valuable content library. The business is worth something.Netflix is coming off a year where it posted double-digit revenue growth, and management's pivot to improving profitability and paying down debt is adding value to the company even if it's not immediately reflected in the stock price.Continue reading