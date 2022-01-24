|
24.01.2022 19:30:00
3 Big Reasons to Buy Upstart in 2022
Whether you're an investor or not, on some level you're probably familiar with the concept of artificial intelligence (AI). The technology has featured prominently in popular culture through movies (remember Will Smith's iRobot?) and other media, with many creative people offering their take on what it means for the future.But there's a company using AI more covertly, and the algorithm it developed is rapidly becoming a popular way for banks to assess borrowers to originate loans.Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) listed in December 2020 at $20 per share. By October 2021 it reached a high of $401, delivering a return of 1,900%. But amid the recent tech sell-off, Upstart's stock has declined to $84 as of midday Monday. Here are three big reasons that's an opportunity right now.Continue reading
