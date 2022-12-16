3 Big Reasons to Buy Zoom Stock in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) arguably became the ultimate lockdown stock in 2020 as businesses and consumers flocked to the platform to stay connected. But as lockdowns eased and the economy re-opened, interest in the platform eased as well, and did the elevated stock value. Now a new concern arises, as noted on its fiscal Q3 2023 earnings call (a quarter that ended on Sept. 30), as the company reports slowing demand from large enterprises related to the struggling economy.Despite these issues old and new, continued usage of the platform indicates online meetings are now a permanent fixture of everyday life. That increases the likelihood that Zoom can still prosper in 2023 and beyond. Here are three reasons I'm still confident about this stock.Some analysts seem to overlook the intangibles of the Zoom platform. Part of Zoom's appeal revolves around the simplicity of its software. Participants can get on a Zoom meeting with just one click. The platform also made its sound and video applications automatic and integrated other features.Continue reading