3 Big Social Security Changes Coming in 2025 May Surprise Many Americans

More than 50 million retired workers received a Social Security benefit in April 2024. Those monthly disbursements are often their largest source of income. Indeed, a recent survey from Gallup found that 88% of retirees depend on Social Security to some degree, and 60% said benefits were a "major source" of income.The Social Security program undergoes certain changes annually to keep benefits aligned with inflation and general wage level. Given the important role benefits play in retirement, it is imperative that beneficiaries (and soon-to-be beneficiaries) stay informed. But a recent survey from Nationwide Retirement Institute shows that many Americans misunderstand basic aspects of the program.Here are three Social Security changes coming in 2025 that may surprise many Americans.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel