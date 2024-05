3 Billion More Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock

Investors keeping tabs on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) likely already know it's now waist-deep in the advertising business. In 2023, it collected a total of $47 billion from third-party sellers looking to feature their products more prominently at Amazon.com. That's a $10 billion improvement on 2022's tally, and nearly one-tenth of last year's top line. Not bad.With this particular business's growth finally starting to slow, though, the e-commerce giant is revving up another growth engine. It's still an advertising venture. But this time the medium is video. A handful of pros believe the television commercial market could be worth $3 billion to Amazon, although this expectation may actually understate what's in store.You read that right. Amazon is now in the television advertising game. In January, it finally added an ad-supported tier to its Prime streaming service. Any Prime member looking to avoid these video ads must pay an additional $2.99 per month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel