3 Billionaire-Held Stocks to Buy Now

When looking at the top bets of some of the most prominent billionaire investors, there is a common theme that stands out. These professionals are favoring highly profitable companies that dominate their industry. Most importantly, they are investing in the stocks that trade at reasonable valuations relative to future growth expectations.Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital, Chase Coleman of Tiger Global Management, and Andreas Halvorsen of Viking Global Investors have had successful investing careers, with their net worth ranging from $2.5 billion to $7 billion, according to Forbes. Let's look at these firms' largest holdings at the end of the second quarter and why investors should expect outstanding returns from these stocks over the next few years.Lone Pine Capital manages over $16 billion in assets. Its largest holding at the end of the second quarter was leading chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), also commonly known as TSMC. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool