21.03.2024 10:06:00
3 Billionaires Are Selling Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Nvidia and Buying These 10 AI Stocks Instead
For three decades, investors have been privy to no shortage of next-big-thing investment trends. Although nothing has been as transformative as the advent of the internet, innovations and trends that have included genome decoding, businesses-to-business commerce, 3D printing, blockchain technology, and the metaverse have captivated the attention of professional and everyday investors alike.At the moment, nothing is piquing the interest of investors quite like the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. With machine learning, software and systems have the ability to evolve over time and become more proficient at their task(s). It's what gives AI such broad-scale appeal in virtually every sector and industry. It's also what's made semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) the hottest thing since sliced bread.
