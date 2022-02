3 Biotech Stocks That Are too Cheap to Ignore

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is giving investors some real healthcare bargains right now. In this Fool.com roundtable, we present bullish views on a couple of NASH stocks that have been hammered. And we give some love to an under-the-radar COVID play that is super cheap right now.Here's why our team likes Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ: ICPT), Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), and Vir Bio (NASDAQ: VIR).image source: Getty Images.Continue reading