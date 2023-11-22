|
22.11.2023 11:30:00
3 Biotech Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers
We all would love to be millionaires, and one path to get there is through investing. Of course, each stock you pick, on its own, is unlikely to generate millions, but together, over the long term, your investments could grow to $1 million or more.Ideally, you'll want to own a portfolio of at least 25 stocks and hang onto your picks for a decade or more to benefit as they grow. The ultimate size of your gains will also depend on how much you invest over time. But don't worry: You don't have to invest a huge amount right out of the gate. Even $100 a month or every few months could grow into a huge sum over time.How to get started? Choose companies with solid earnings track records that also have great prospects -- market leaders such as Apple or Johnson & Johnson, for example. Then, add a few younger companies with enormous growth potential to the mix, as their shares truly may soar as they launch new products or services, or win large market shares with their innovations. And one of the best places to find such high-growth companies is in biotech. In my view, these three players, held as part of a diversified portfolio, could be millionaire makers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,00
|8,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigen sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.