3 Biotech Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

We all would love to be millionaires, and one path to get there is through investing. Of course, each stock you pick, on its own, is unlikely to generate millions, but together, over the long term, your investments could grow to $1 million or more.Ideally, you'll want to own a portfolio of at least 25 stocks and hang onto your picks for a decade or more to benefit as they grow. The ultimate size of your gains will also depend on how much you invest over time. But don't worry: You don't have to invest a huge amount right out of the gate. Even $100 a month or every few months could grow into a huge sum over time.How to get started? Choose companies with solid earnings track records that also have great prospects -- market leaders such as Apple or Johnson & Johnson, for example. Then, add a few younger companies with enormous growth potential to the mix, as their shares truly may soar as they launch new products or services, or win large market shares with their innovations. And one of the best places to find such high-growth companies is in biotech . In my view, these three players, held as part of a diversified portfolio, could be millionaire makers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel