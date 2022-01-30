|
30.01.2022 15:31:00
3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030
Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential.We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify biotech stocks they think could deliver 5x returns by 2030. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
