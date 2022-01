3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential.We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify biotech stocks they think could deliver 5x returns by 2030. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading