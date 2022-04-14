Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
14.04.2022 12:00:00
3 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune
Biotech stocks have put plenty of investors on the road to riches in recent years. We can look at the performance of big players like Amgen or Biogen that, respectively, have delivered triple-digit and double-digit share-price growth over the past decade. Or we can refer to a smaller player like Novavax, which soared 2,700% in one year on optimism about its coronavirus vaccine program.How do you choose the players that could bring in big returns? It's important to look for companies that already have a strong product portfolio, a solid pipeline, and/or are working on a game-changing program. Let's have a look at three biotech companies that fit the bill.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!