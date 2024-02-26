|
26.02.2024 14:50:00
3 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years
The biotech industry can be risky and volatile, but there are advantages to investing in companies in this field. Many of them develop lifesaving drugs, the kinds we'll need until we can completely eradicate diseases, which doesn't seem likely to happen in the next decade.Of course, investing in just any biotech stock won't do. It's important to decide whether a company has the innovative capabilities to stay relevant and continuously deliver strong returns. Let's consider three biotech stocks that have what it takes: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).CRISPR Therapeutics is on a roll. The company recently earned approval for its first product, Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for a couple of rare blood diseases. Developed in collaboration with biotech giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Casgevy should have massive commercial success. CRISPR and Vertex estimate a total patient population of at least 35,000, and the treatment costs $2.2 million per patient in the U.S. Even grabbing just 30% of that target market would mean billions of dollars in revenue. There aren't many competitors to contend with, either, so things are looking good for CRISPR and Vertex.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!