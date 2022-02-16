|
16.02.2022 11:56:00
3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in February
Don't think the slump for biotech stocks that began last year will go on forever. Of course, not all biotechs experienced the doldrums in the first place. But many of the stocks that did should be in a good position to rebound in the not-too-distant future.We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify the biotech stocks they think are great picks for investors to buy in February. Here's why they chose Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!