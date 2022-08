3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in biotech stocks can be a leap of faith. Many of those in the sector with the most promising therapies aren't profitable, and some have taken a drubbing so far this year. If you're investing for the long term, however, biotech companies can provide huge potential.Instead of just looking at a company's bottom line, follow the science. Companies with breakthrough therapies offer upside for patient investors. Consider Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN). All three companies have been able to expand their pipelines by building off proprietary data.Sarepta's stock is up more than 27% this year. It is the first company to get Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for therapies to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This is a rare and deadly illness, with most patients dying in their 20s, and it affects six individuals in every 100,000, mostly young males, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Continue reading