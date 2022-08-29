|
29.08.2022 16:23:00
3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Investing in biotech stocks can be a leap of faith. Many of those in the sector with the most promising therapies aren't profitable, and some have taken a drubbing so far this year. If you're investing for the long term, however, biotech companies can provide huge potential.Instead of just looking at a company's bottom line, follow the science. Companies with breakthrough therapies offer upside for patient investors. Consider Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN). All three companies have been able to expand their pipelines by building off proprietary data.Sarepta's stock is up more than 27% this year. It is the first company to get Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for therapies to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This is a rare and deadly illness, with most patients dying in their 20s, and it affects six individuals in every 100,000, mostly young males, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!