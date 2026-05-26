Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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26.05.2026 09:00:00
3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy in June as the Dow Jones Industrial Average Turns 130
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is one of the oldest and most globally recognized stock market indexes in the world. Established by Charles Dow on May 26, 1896, the index celebrates its 130th anniversary today. But the Dow's composition has changed dramatically over time.There are only 30 Dow components, compared to hundreds in the S&P 500 and thousands in the Nasdaq Composite. With so few seats, each Dow member effectively serves as a representative of a stock market sector. The components have changed to mirror the evolving economy, with the addition of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Sherwin-Williams, Amazon, Salesforce, Amgen, and Honeywell International over the last six years and the deletion of Intel, Dow Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance, ExxonMobil, Pfizer, and RTX.So while investors typically associate Dow stocks with stodgy, low-growth dividend payers, the index has modernized to include a blend of growth, income, and value stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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