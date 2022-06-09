3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One thing billionaire investor Warren Buffett hates to do is to lose money. And investing in blue-chip stocks with strong financials that pay dividends can help minimize the odds that you lose money in the long haul. Although all the stocks listed here are in negative territory this year, they're more than likely to recover.CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) all pay dividend yields that are far higher than the S&P 500 average of around 1.4%. Together, these stocks can diversify your portfolio and serve as pillars to build upon for years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading