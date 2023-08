3 Blue Chip Powerhouses That Show There's a Bull Market Outside Of AI

The stock market is full of stories and narratives. Getting too caught up in a particular narrative can often lead investors to make short-term-minded decisions or lose sight of what matters most -- which is compounding wealth over time.The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has its opportunities. But putting the blinders on and focusing too much on AI may lead investors to miss out on some incredible booms that are hiding in plain sight.Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), and Toyota (NYSE: TM) showcase several booms across the industrial sector that have room to run. Here's why each blue chip stock is worth a look now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel